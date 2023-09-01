 
Friday, September 01, 2023
Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner feuding over Spice Girls reunion?

Friday, September 01, 2023

Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner are reportedly feuding over a possible reunion of their former girl group Spice Girls, revealed an insider.

Ahead of the band’s 20th anniversary next year, the girls are under discussion for a tour which will also mark their highly anticipated reunion.

Speaking of their tour, an insider told Closer Magazine that while nothing has been confirmed yet, there are reports that Beckham and Horner have their reservations about it.

The girls were close to convincing Beckham to say yes for the tour, but everybody was shocked when Horner said she would have to run it by her husband before making any decision.

“Geri’s feelings towards doing a full-blown reunion tour have changed recently,” the insider shared, adding, “Vic was clearly miffed and the other girls were furious at Geri.”

The insider added, “They’ve been working on Vic now for years – but there seems to be a power struggle between Vic and Geri as to who is actually the ‘Posh’ one in the group.”

Addressing the possible reason of the rift between the two, the insider said Horner wants to be referred to as the “Posh” one in the group now that she is married to F1 millionaire Christian Horner.

“She and Vic are just not really seeing eye-to-eye, and the minute Vic expressed interest in the tour, it seemed as though Geri then wanted to pump the brakes,” the insider said.

“All the other ladies can see right through it for what it really is,” the source said, adding, “It’s been getting quite toxic and passive aggressive.”

