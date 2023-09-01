 
Huawei, Alibaba seeks China's approval for deepfake AI technology

An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China. — Reuters/File
Many Chinese technology firms including Huawei and Alibaba submitted 110 applications to China's cyberspace regulator seeking approval of models that can be used to modify audio and visual data.

The firms, according to a list published on Friday by the Cyberspace Administration of China, are seeking approvals to comply with rules set out in December by the CAC that govern the use of deepfake technology.

This approval process is separate from the CAC's regulation of Chinese tech firms looking to push out generative artificial intelligence (AI) products, which have been in high demand ever since the success of US firm OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Five Chinese tech firms, including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group, on Thursday launched AI chatbots to the public after receiving government approval.

Unlike chatbots, which generate entirely new text, images and audio based on prompts from the user, deepfakes use AI technology to generate visual and audio data that is virtually indistinguishable from the original, and easily used for manipulation or misinformation.

