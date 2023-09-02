'One of the best ever', AB de Villiers lauds Babar Azam's batting prowess

South Africa’s AB de Villiers (left), Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam during the Asia Cup 2023 cricket match between Pakistan and Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on August 30, 2023.— Photo: File/AFP

AB de Villiers has praised Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam for his cricketing prowess and effectiveness on the field.

Expressing his views on his YouTube channel, the former South African batter termed Babar as an indispensable asset for Pakistan's batting order.

"He is a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order," said de Villiers.

Accentuating Azam's stature in the cricketing fraternity, the former Proteas batsman was of the view that the Pakistani skipper holds his own and his standing isn't limited to this era, but in fact, applies and is comparable to all that have played this game before him.

Azam — who at present is the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world, is leading Pakistan in the Asia Cup and World Cup this year.

Sharing his opinion on the Asia Cup 2023 Pak-India clash thriller being played today, de Villiers said, "If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting lineup together and acts as a glue in the Pakistan middle-order."

The legendary South Africa batter also said that Azam will be key to Pakistan’s chances in the Asia Cup and World Cup this year.

"I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realised that this guy is here to stay".

"He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup," he concluded.