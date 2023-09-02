 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Thai artist lets people throw cow dung at him in protest to military-backed political deal

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Thai artist, Duangrit Bunnag, let people throw cow dung at him as a weird art performance protest on Saturday.

The protest was in response to the decision of an opposition party to form a coalition government with army-backed parties.

Bunnag had vowed to allow people to fling cow faeces at him if the Pheu Thai Party formed a coalition with the Palang Pracharat Party, despite a campaign pledge to never do so.

Duangrit, who was wearing a hazmat suit and full-face mask, was covered in dung as people threw it at him. An industrial hose washed the artist afterwards.

The performance art protest got varied reactions with some people praising Duangrit for his commitment to his art, while others criticizing him for using dung as a medium.

The political deal that sparked the protest has been met with widespread anger in Thailand. The Pheu Thai Party is seen as the political proxy of the Shinawatra family, which has been ousted from power twice in military coups.

The deal is seen as a betrayal of the democratic process by many Thais. It has also raised concerns about the future of democracy in the country.

The performance art protest is a reflection of the deep political divisions in Thailand. It is also a reminder of the power of art to communicate a message.

