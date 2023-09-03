Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio

Taylor Swift's mania has trumped anyone and everyone on its way as the global star bested the multi-billion franchise Marvel movie in less than three hours.

The record was registered on the AMC pre-sales earnings after the newly-announced film on her smashing-hit ongoing Eras Tour will be rollout in theatres on October 31.

This comes after the Grammy winner announced on Twitter about the film,"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon."

The title previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the upcoming film has generated $26 against its $16.9 million in ticket sales, CNN reported.

Witnessing the electric response, Fandango head honcho Jerramy Hainline said, "Not only is Taylor Swift's concert film the best first-day ticket seller of the year on Fandango, but the concert film is performing like the superhero she is and ranking among the best first-day ticket sellers of all time from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics and more."

Expected the massive inflow, AMC said it has "upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before."