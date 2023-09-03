India's Chandrayaan-3 rover 'put to sleep' after successful moon mission

This handout screen grab taken and released by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 25, 2023, shows the Chandrayaan-3 rover as it manoeuvred from the lunar lander to the surface of the Moon.—AFP

India has achieved another remarkable feat in space exploration as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's rover, Pragyan, was placed in "sleep mode" after successfully completing a two-week mission focused on conducting vital experiments on the lunar surface.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed that Pragyan's systems are in sleep mode, with its batteries charged and its receiver active.

The ISRO expressed optimism about reactivating the rover in the future, stating, "Hoping for a successful awakening for another set of assignments! Otherwise, it will forever stay there as India's lunar ambassador."

India's accomplishment in lunar exploration elevates it into an exclusive group of nations, which includes the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union, that have achieved successful lunar landings.

India's achievement became even more distinguished as it ventured to the challenging lunar south pole, an accomplishment achieved shortly after Russia's Luna-25 mission faced difficulties in a similar attempt.

Chandrayaan-3's precise and methodical landing, following an initial failed attempt in 2019, was celebrated widely within the country, with the media heralding it as one of India's most significant scientific accomplishments.

Throughout its mission, the Pragyan rover covered a substantial distance of over 100 meters (330 feet) on the lunar surface, conclusively confirming the presence of crucial elements such as sulphur, iron, oxygen, and others on the moon, according to ISRO.

Having successfully concluded its lunar mission, India is now turning its focus to another ambitious space endeavour. A probe launched on Saturday is set to study the sun and observe solar winds, which can cause disturbances on Earth, often manifesting as captivating auroras.



The ISRO reported that the satellite is in optimal condition and positioned in Earth's orbit as it prepares for its extensive journey covering a distance of 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) to study the sun.

India's continuous strides in space exploration are capturing global attention, underscoring the nation's expanding capabilities in scientific research and space technology.