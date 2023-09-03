Kanye West forcing Bianca Censori to dress indecently for ‘publicity stunt’?

File Footage

Kanye West is reportedly forcing his wife to dress indecently while pulling attention-grabbing antics himself to promote his new album.

The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, and his architect wife have been making headlines with their “lewd behavior” during their Italy trip.

Providing an explanation to their bizarre behaviour, a source told Page Six that Kanye’s antics are actually part of a publicity stunt to promote his comeback album.

Kanye sparked controversy with his anti-Semitic comments leading him to face cancellation from major brands all around the world.

However, the insider told the publication that Kanye has been “cooking up in the studio all summer,” before adding, that it “sounds crazy.”

The rapper’s alleged upcoming album will mark his first since he released Donda 2. It is pertinent to note that he did drop new music, dedicated to Bianca, in January but later deleted it.

For the unversed, Bianca is causing a stir on her Italian vacation by opting for very see-through outfits, while Kanye was caught on camera with his buttocks exposed in front of tourists.

Following the incident, Italians called for their arrest, pointing out that the charge for such obscenity comes with a fine of up to €309 (AU$520), as per the Italian Constitutional Court.