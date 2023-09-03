 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Sunday, September 03, 2023

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems' 

Once lovey-dovey couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are on the edge of exiting their four-year union.

Dogged by "serious problems" for the past half year, well-placed sources told TMZ that the pair had found the solution to end thorny issues in separation.

Tensions run so high between the duo that the 34-year-old is on tour with his Jonas brothers, but at the same time, taking care of his two kids "pretty much all of the time," the gossip outlet reported.

Despite the Game of Thrones star being spotted at the band's tour opening night at Yankee Stadium last month, the couple's chemistry is far from aligned as they were not photographed together in public for months, unusual for the lovebirds who started dating in 2016.

Meanwhile, several public moves somewhat confirmed separation speculations; the pair was seen sans their rings in public lately and sold their Miami mansion after purchasing it last year.

