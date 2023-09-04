Gabriel Guevara arrested on sexual assault charges at 'Venice Film Festival'

Gabriel Guevara, a Spanish actor famously known for his roles in Amazon Prime's My Fault and Culpa, was arrested at the Venice Film Festival.

It has been reported that the actor has an active international warrant against him on charges of an alleged sexual assault in France.

According to the Hindustan Times, It has been reported by The Post Internazionale that the arrest of the actor has been confirmed by the Venice Police.

The actor was attending the festival as he was due to be honoured with the "Best Young Actor" award, but instead, he was awarded handcuffs.

Gabriel was also due to attend a press conference. In addition to his Amazon projects, films, and Spanish dramas, the actor has starred in How To Screw It All Up and You Are Nothing Special.

The "80th Venice Film Festival" is happening in Venice Lido starting on August 30, 2023, and is speculated to end on September 9, 2023, amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.