Monday, September 04, 2023
2 killed, 6 injured after fatal shooting in Ottawa, Canada

Canadian police officials while inspecting a scene at a border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, February 19, 2022. — Reuters
At least two people were killed and six others were injured after a deadly shooting broke out in a parking lot of a wedding reception where two different wedding events were taking place, as people rushed to safe places to avoid injuries, local authorities said.

Police "said to stay in our vehicles. We could not leave the scene," the witness said.  

A person who came to pick up a friend told AFP: "It was chaos, there was no general direction of where people were running, it was just everywhere." 

"It was rapid shots, and then there was screaming, and then there was a pause, and then there were more shots, probably 15-16 more shots that I can recall," he said.

The fatal shooting started at 10:21pm Saturday (0221 GMT Sunday) in the parking lot of a south-end convention hall and the witness said that police "told us to stay in our vehicles, adding that we could not leave the scene."

Police officials in Ottawa confirmed that the fatalities were of two men, aged 26 and 29, both from Canada's largest city Toronto.

According to the police, Americans were among the six wounded but their lives were not in danger. Their identities were not immediately released.

"We are in the process of connecting the pieces of the puzzle," Martin Groulx, police inspector, told AFP about the ongoing investigation.

He said police had no sign for now to suggest the shooting was a hate crime "related to race or religious beliefs."

"But we do not eliminate this option," he added, specifying that the investigation had yet to determine a motive.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

The two deaths from the shooting bring to 12 the number of homicides recorded in 2023 in Ottawa, Canada´s capital, which has a population of about one million.

Several Canadian cities have seen a marked increase in armed violence in recent years with increasingly frequent shootings, according to the Canadian government.

Since 2009, the country has seen an 81% increase in violent gun crime.

