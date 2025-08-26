Trump eyes China trip as US-China ties show signs of easing

US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expects to visit China later this year or shortly afterwards, signalling that relations between the world’s two largest economies are showing signs of improvement after months of escalating trade disputes, AFP reported.

Speaking to reporters at the White House during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump referenced his recent conversations with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“At some point, probably during this year or shortly thereafter, we’ll go to China,” Trump said, adding that the two leaders were working to ease tensions. “We’re going to have a great relationship with China,” he vowed.

Despite this conciliatory tone, Trump stressed that he retains powerful leverage. “They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don’t want to play those cards. If I played those cards, that would destroy China,” he warned.

The US and China had clashed earlier this year when tit-for-tat tariffs reached triple digits, disrupting global supply chains. The standoff cooled after an agreement in April reduced tariffs to 30% on the US side and 10 percent on China’s side.

However, Trump kept the door open to raising tariffs again if Beijing failed to meet commitments. “They have to give us magnets. If they don’t give us magnets, then we have to charge them (a) 200% tariff or something. But we’re not going to have a problem, I don’t think, with that,” he said.

The truce remains fragile. Washington has accused China of violating agreements in the past, particularly over rare earth exports. For now, both sides have agreed to delay the reimposition of higher tariffs until 10 November.