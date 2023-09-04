Joe Jonas sings his heart out for Sophie Turner amid divorce rumors

Joe Jonas wrote the song 'Hesitate' as a 'love letter' to Sophie Turner in 2019

During The Jonas Brothers' concert in Texas on Sunday, Joe Jonas delivered a heart touching rendition of a song he had penned for his wife, Sophie Turner. This heartfelt moment came amidst swirling rumors suggesting that their marriage might be on the rocks.

The 34-year-old singer is reportedly in the process of preparing for a divorce from the 27-year-old actress due to what sources describe as "serious problems" in their relationship.

Joe gave an emotional performance of the band's song Hesitate, a track that his brother Nick, aged 30, had previously referred to as Joe's "love letter" to Sophie back in 2019.

However, during his performance, Joe didn't make any public reference to their marital issues. Some keen-eyed fans even claimed to have spotted Sophie in the audience.

Speaking about the song, Joe previously confirmed to Apple Music that he “wrote it for [his] significant other, Sophie, and it's one of those love letters that you write to your partner saying, ‘I'll be there no matter what.’”

He later opened up about the heartfelt lyrics in The Jonas Brothers documentary, Happiness Continues, saying: “It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie.”

He shared that the song takes him back to their wedding day, saying: “For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes.”

The song is also believed to allude to hoe Joe helped Sophie overcome her depression.

The chorus includes the lines: “I will take your pain / And put it on my heart / I won't hesitate / Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You save me once, and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you.”

The Game of Thrones actress previously opened up on how Joe urged her to work on her mental health, saying that he “saved my life.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times, she recalled: “I was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell.”

“He was, like, ‘I can’t be with you until you love yourself, I can’t see you love me more than you love yourself.’”

“That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way.”