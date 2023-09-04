The Crown final season to feature King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage

The final season of the hit TV series "The Crown" will feature Prince Charles' marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles.



Netflix on Monday shared a teaser for the upcoming sixth season on social media

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, TheCrown comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season," read the caption of a Netflix Twitter post.

The post contained a picture of an order of service from the royal wedding, which took place in 2005.



The teaser confirms that The Crown‘s final season will feature Charles grieving the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and later moving on to his second wife, the now Queen Camilla.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival last month, The Crown producers promised that Diana’s death would be handled with care in the early episodes of Season 6.



