 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

'The Crown' final season to feature King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

The Crown final season to feature King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage
The Crown final season to feature King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage  

The final season of the hit TV series "The Crown" will feature Prince Charles' marriage to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Netflix on Monday shared a teaser for the upcoming sixth season on social media 

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, TheCrown comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season," read the caption of a Netflix Twitter post.

The post contained a picture of an order of service from the royal wedding, which took place in 2005.

The teaser confirms that The Crown‘s final season will feature Charles grieving the death of Princess Diana in 1997 and later moving on to his second wife, the now Queen Camilla.

The Crown final season to feature King Charles, Queen Camilla marriage

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival last month, The Crown producers promised that Diana’s death would be handled with care in the early episodes of Season 6.


More From Entertainment:

Joey King and Steven Piet tie the knot in Spain’s Baleric Islands

Joey King and Steven Piet tie the knot in Spain’s Baleric Islands

Ryan Gosling's charm bewitches one 'Barbie' co-star

Ryan Gosling's charm bewitches one 'Barbie' co-star
Joe Jonas sings his heart out for Sophie Turner amid divorce rumors

Joe Jonas sings his heart out for Sophie Turner amid divorce rumors

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber is pregnant? Cravings set internet on fire

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber is pregnant? Cravings set internet on fire
British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

Rita Ora cuts a casual figure as she leaves Venice after rocking 3 outfits at VFF

Rita Ora cuts a casual figure as she leaves Venice after rocking 3 outfits at VFF
Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble video

Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton
Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why

James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain?