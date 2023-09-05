 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain

Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain. AFP/File

US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, while President Joe Biden has tested negative, according to the White House. 

The development comes just days before the President's planned trip to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in India.

The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing only mild symptoms, and her office announced that she will continue to stay at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. It's worth noting that Jill Biden last tested positive for COVID-19 in August of last year.

President Biden, aged 80, took a COVID test on Monday evening, which returned a negative result. The White House has assured that he will maintain regular testing and monitor for any symptoms. This news follows a surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations across the United States in recent weeks.

The White House has not yet commented on whether the President's international travel plans will be affected by the first lady's diagnosis. However, President Biden's official schedule for the week, released shortly after the announcement, indicates his intention to travel to New Delhi for the G20 summit on Thursday, followed by a trip to Hanoi on Sunday.

As President Biden gears up for his re-election campaign in 2024, concerns about his age have emerged as a prominent issue among voters. He is the oldest president to seek a second term, but his supporters maintain that he remains fit to serve in the White House.

The positive diagnosis for Jill Biden comes as the nation grapples with the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and precautions in the face of the virus.

