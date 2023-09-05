WATCH: Disturbing video shows White man viciously beating Black grandma with cane

A 60-year-old Black woman was attacked and beaten with her own cane by an unidentified White man in a Harlem subway station. The attack was caught on video and has since gone viral.



The video shows the man lunging at the woman with an umbrella. She tries to fight him off with her cane, but he grabs it from her and begins to beat her with it. He strikes her in the head, stomach, legs, arms, back, and hands. The cane eventually breaks, but the man continues to punch and kick her.

The woman remains motionless on the ground for a few seconds, but the man kicks her several more times before fleeing the scene. The police are still searching for the suspect.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition. She suffered multiple contusions and bruises, but no serious injuries.

The attack has shocked and horrified the community. Many people are calling for the suspect to be brought to justice. The police are asking anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

