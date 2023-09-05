 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Tom Holland, Zendaya pass big important challenge: Watch

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Tom Holland, Zendaya pass big important challenge: Watch

Tom Holland and Zendaya performed Beyoncé's famed mute challenge, and according to the fans, they passed the test.

The challenge has found its permanent spot in the global star's smashing-hit Renaissance tour. It started when the popstar croons 2022's Energy lyric, "Look around, everybody on mute," instantly turns the jam-packed stadium to dead-silent.

Scores of A-list celebrities were seen attempting the challenge, but fans believe the Spider-Man co-stars nailed the activity.

The lovebirds were seen in fan-made footage at the Grammy winner's recent SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles concert.

Meanwhile, Tom and Zendaya smoothly acted out the challenge in the now-viral clip, thus saving from the public scorn those who make any infractions.

Beyonce Everybody On Mute Challenge Fail Compilation - YouTube

BeyoncÃ© has started a new challenge for her song "Energy" called Everybody On Mute Challenge during The Renaissance Tour and Beyonce's Bey Hive is taking it ...

"LA night 3 did not come to play," the fan captioned the Tiktok video, adding, "Also got video bombed by the cutest couple."

To add cherry on the top, Beyoncé's birthday was also, on the same day, the show was attended by various top celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Jeff Bezos, and others.

