Wednesday, September 06, 2023
'Technology issue' halts United Airlines departures

A United Airlines plane sits at the gate at Denver International Airport. — AFP/File
United Airlines briefly halted all departures on Tuesday due to a technical issue with its systems. The issue was fixed and flights resumed shortly after.

The airline said in an email to AFP that it was holding all aircraft at their departure airports, while airborne flights would continue to their destination.

United said on X (former Twitter): "We have identified a fix for the technology issue and flights have resumed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was asked by United to pause departures nationwide. The first announcement was posted to the FAA page at 16:33pm.

The ground stop lasted for about an hour and a half and affected a number of flights. United said it was working with impacted customers to help them reach their destinations as soon as possible.

The FAA said the ground stop was caused by an "equipment outage." United did not provide any further details about the issue.

This is the second time in recent months that United has had to ground flights due to a technical issue. In June, the airline had to cancel hundreds of flights after a computer system outage.

