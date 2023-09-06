US issues warning to North on arming Moscow citing Russia-Ukraine war

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2022. — AFP

The United States national security advisor Jake Sullivan issued a strong-worded warning to North Korea on supplying arms and ammunition to Moscow amid the Russia-Ukraine as Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet for the weapons discussion as global tensions continue to spiral.

With Russia pushing Ukraine with all its might, it is also seeking the support of its allies in the region and beyond to fulfil its military requirements on the battlefield.



Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security advisor, said: "Pyongyang and Moscow were eyeing leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person on Russia's arms needs."

Sullivan further said that "Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation."

"This is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," he added.

Sullivan added that it "says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu travelled to North Korea in July seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war, the White House said.

The Kremlin said Tuesday it was unable to confirm a summit between Putin and Kim. "We have nothing to say on this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Shoigu said Monday that Russia was considering joint military drills with North Korea. "Why not? They are our neighbours," according to TASS news agency.

Securing mutual support

The United States warned last week that Moscow was already in secret talks with Kim Jong Un's North to acquire a range of munitions and supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

Kim is likely to head by armoured train later this month to Vladivostok, on Russia's Pacific coast not far from North Korea, to meet Putin, US and other officials told the New York Times.

Vladivostok is hosting the Eastern Economic Forum from September 10-13, which was attended by representatives from 68 countries last year.

According to the Times, Vladimir Putin is seeking artillery shells and antitank missiles from North Korea, while Kim Jong Un, who could even travel to Moscow, is reportedly in search of advanced technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines, as well as food aid for his impoverished nation.

An official at Seoul's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said various developments indicated the growing possibility of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

"Any form of cooperation between North Korea and neighbouring countries must be conducted in a way that does not undermine international norms and peace," he told reporters.

Washington said last week that, despite its denials, North Korea supplied infantry rockets and missiles to Russia in 2022 for use by the privately controlled Wagner military group.