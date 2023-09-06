 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

President Joe Biden decides to wear mask amid Jill contracts Covid

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

 
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on September 2, 2023. — AFP
US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on September 2, 2023. — AFP

US President Joe Biden has decided to wear a mask indoors and while meeting people as a precaution as the First Lady contracted Covid-19, according to the White House, as questions have emerged about his international travel to India for the G20 summit. 

The coronavirus infection in Jill Biden sparked uncertainty over the commander-in-cheif's travel schedule.

"Joe Biden also tested negative during a check-up on Monday and is not experiencing any symptoms," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters however, adding that because the 80-year-old was with his wife Monday, "he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with government health guidance."

"The president will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well."

Jean-Pierre did not provide further details on the Democrat presidential hopeful's masking plans for the G20 summit in New Delhi later this week or for alternative arrangements in case he tests positive for Covid ahead of or during the foreign trip.

"The president certainly is going to test on a regular cadence," the White House secretary said.

Jill Biden is experiencing "only mild symptoms," according to her office, and will remain at the couple's private home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The 72-year-old last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

As President Biden is making preparations for his second bidding for the Oval Office in 2024, concerns about his age have emerged as a prominent issue among voters.

Joe Biden is the oldest president to seek a second term, but his supporters maintain that he remains fit to serve in the White House.

The positive diagnosis for Jill Biden comes as the nation grapples with the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic, underscoring the importance of continued vigilance and precautions in the face of the virus.

The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalisations in recent weeks.

More From World:

US issues warning to North on arming Moscow citing Russia-Ukraine war

US issues warning to North on arming Moscow citing Russia-Ukraine war
'Technology issue' halts United Airlines departures

'Technology issue' halts United Airlines departures
India's Supreme Court judges to consider IIOJK's ‘direct rule’

India's Supreme Court judges to consider IIOJK's ‘direct rule’
Elon Musk 'could be assassinated', fears tech billionaire's father Errol Musk

Elon Musk 'could be assassinated', fears tech billionaire's father Errol Musk
WATCH: Disturbing video shows White man viciously beating Black grandma with cane video

WATCH: Disturbing video shows White man viciously beating Black grandma with cane

'Sara Sharif's death was accident': Grandfather parrots murder suspect son's not-guilty statement

'Sara Sharif's death was accident': Grandfather parrots murder suspect son's not-guilty statement
WATCH: Tens of thousands escape bogged-down 'Burning Man' after road reopens video

WATCH: Tens of thousands escape bogged-down 'Burning Man' after road reopens
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely to lose job in impeachment trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton likely to lose job in impeachment trial
Is India being renamed as 'Bharat'?

Is India being renamed as 'Bharat'?
Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain

Jill Biden contracts COVID-19; Biden's travel plans uncertain
How this man triumphed over his disability after going blind at career peak?

How this man triumphed over his disability after going blind at career peak?

Burning Man festival ends; revellers escape muddy nightmare

Burning Man festival ends; revellers escape muddy nightmare