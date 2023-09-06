Bill Maher angers WGA writers with controversial opinion

Bill Maher is living up to his contrarian standards as the late-night host shared his controversial thoughts on an ongoing writers' strike that will not sit well with those on the picket lines.

The divisive host straight up said on his podcast Club Random that the protestors' demands are "kooky," noting, "They're asking for a lot of thing,"

Though the 67-year-old does not fully disagree with the strikers' concerns, saying, "I'm not saying they don't have points," adding that the streaming services must be transparent with the viewing numbers.

The HBO host continued his unfiltered opinion, leaving his guest, Jim Gaffigan, slightly taken aback.

"You're either for the strike like they're ****** Che Guevara out there, you know, like, this is Cesar Chavez's lettuce picking strike — or you're with Trump. There's no difference — there's only two camps. And it's much more complicated than that."

Adding, "They're striking against the streamers, who are looking for a get-out-of-jail card for how much they overspend," he said. "They have tons of stuff in stock, so they have no reason to wanna settle this strike. They struck at just the wrong time; they have no leverage."



