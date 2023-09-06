Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had 'silent separation' before divorce announcement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's have had 'silent separation' before divorce announcement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has hit a rocky road, with the singer recently filing for divorce after four years of union. According to an inside source familiar with the celebrity couple, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months."

It appears that during the 'whole summer', the Jonas Brothers' singer and the Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress had been spending a significant amount of time apart. The source noted that those close to the couple weren't taken aback by the news of their split, as signs of discord had been evident.

Reports suggest that the couple's relationship had been strained for some time. Although Joe Jonas continued to wear his wedding band while seeking legal counsel for the divorce, it seems that he and Sophie Turner had not been getting along well in recent times.

Despite the apparent hostility, there is a glimmer of hope for an amicable resolution. Sources suggest that both Turner and Jonas are 'hoping to resolve this all amicably.'

Of significant concern is the fate of their two young daughters, Willa, who is three years old, and their one-year-old daughter, identified as 'D' in legal documents.

While the couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place, the specifics of how they will divide their time and responsibilities as parents remain unclear.

The insider explained, "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him and his family while he's been on tour. Sophie, on the other hand, has been working in the U.K."

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has been photographed in England, where she is actively engaged in her work on the upcoming ITVX drama titled "Joan." The limited series centers around the character Joan Hannington, known for orchestrating a series of high-profile jewel heists in the 1980s.