 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had 'silent separation' before divorce announcement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 06, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turners have had silent separation before divorce announcement
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's have had 'silent separation' before divorce announcement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage has hit a rocky road, with the singer recently filing for divorce after four years of union. According to an inside source familiar with the celebrity couple, "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months."

It appears that during the 'whole summer', the Jonas Brothers' singer and the Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress had been spending a significant amount of time apart. The source noted that those close to the couple weren't taken aback by the news of their split, as signs of discord had been evident.

Reports suggest that the couple's relationship had been strained for some time. Although Joe Jonas continued to wear his wedding band while seeking legal counsel for the divorce, it seems that he and Sophie Turner had not been getting along well in recent times.

Despite the apparent hostility, there is a glimmer of hope for an amicable resolution. Sources suggest that both Turner and Jonas are 'hoping to resolve this all amicably.'

Of significant concern is the fate of their two young daughters, Willa, who is three years old, and their one-year-old daughter, identified as 'D' in legal documents. 

While the couple did have a prenuptial agreement in place, the specifics of how they will divide their time and responsibilities as parents remain unclear.

The insider explained, "As far as custody goes, this literally all just happened, so they're figuring it out in real time. As a family, they were based in Florida. The kids were with him the last few months, traveling with him and his family while he's been on tour. Sophie, on the other hand, has been working in the U.K."

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner has been photographed in England, where she is actively engaged in her work on the upcoming ITVX drama titled "Joan." The limited series centers around the character Joan Hannington, known for orchestrating a series of high-profile jewel heists in the 1980s.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West crashes Italian wedding amid police investigation in all-black attire video

Kanye West crashes Italian wedding amid police investigation in all-black attire
Beyoncé pays nostalgic '90s tribute to Tia Mowry at LA Renaissance tour: Watch

Beyoncé pays nostalgic '90s tribute to Tia Mowry at LA Renaissance tour: Watch
'Blue Beetle' almost didn’t cast George Lopez as 'Uncle Rudy': Here’s why

'Blue Beetle' almost didn’t cast George Lopez as 'Uncle Rudy': Here’s why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning after major blow

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued stern warning after major blow
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares encouraging message of ex Royal Ballet ballerina

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend shares encouraging message of ex Royal Ballet ballerina
Meghan Markle can’t handle ‘uproar’ in UK

Meghan Markle can’t handle ‘uproar’ in UK
Beyonce stuns fans with iconic 600 hours Versace look in LA Renaissance tour finale

Beyonce stuns fans with iconic 600 hours Versace look in LA Renaissance tour finale
Meghan Markle has ‘no interest’ in getting ‘overly emotional’ next to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has ‘no interest’ in getting ‘overly emotional’ next to Prince Harry
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tease upcoming collaboration 'Bongos' with sultry artwork

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion tease upcoming collaboration 'Bongos' with sultry artwork
Kylie Jenner surprises pregnant Kourtney Kardashian?

Kylie Jenner surprises pregnant Kourtney Kardashian?
Joe Jonas forced into the very ‘last resort’ amid Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas forced into the very ‘last resort’ amid Sophie Turner divorce
Princess Beatrice husband shares happy family news

Princess Beatrice husband shares happy family news