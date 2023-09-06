Meghan Markle ‘less’ intelligent than Kate Middleton: ‘Too emotional’

Meghan Markle has just found herself being compared to Kate Middleton.



These claims have been made by author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn.

According to a report by Express UK Mr Quinn was quoted saying, “People I have spoken to say Kate is much more emotionally intelligent than Meghan.”

“And she went into the Royal Family with her eyes wide open and thought, 'It's a part I've got to play. I can't change the rules'.”

In the middle of his chat Mr Quinn also went on to call Kate a ‘conformist’ and not a ‘rebel’ like her sister-in-law Meghan.

“When she left university, she went straight to work for her parents. She doesn't want to strike out and do her own thing.”

He also chimed in to say, “In a sense, the fact that the Royal Family is unchanging and has a strict set of rules reflects on a different scale the boundaries that she had as a child.”

Before signing off Mr Quinn also admitted, “I don't think Kate had a problem with the boundaries of the royal family, whereas Meghan hated them because she wants to make her own rules. She's a rebel, whereas Kate is a conformist.”