‘AHS: Delicate’ trailer: Kim Kardashian shines alongside Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry

The newly released trailer for the 12th season of American Horror Story, titled AHS: Delicate, suggests that Kim Kardashian might just prove her critics wrong with her performance in this major role.

The season's Part 1 is set to premiere on September 20, and the trailer hints at Kardashian's ability to handle the role despite being relatively inexperienced compared to her co-stars.

While specific character details have been kept secret, it was already known that AHS: Delicate would feature Emma Roberts and Matt Czuchry as a couple trying to conceive, along with Cara Delevingne and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in undisclosed roles.

The trailer also reveals that returning favorites Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, and Denis O’Hare will be part of the season's cast.

In contrast to previous seasons, which introduced entirely original concepts, AHS: Delicate is based on Danielle Valentine's book, Delicate Condition. Described as a "feminist update to Rosemary's Baby," the story follows a woman who becomes increasingly convinced that a sinister force is actively preventing her pregnancy.