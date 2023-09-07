Sabalenka Dominates Zheng to Reach US Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates a point against Qinwen Zheng of China during their Women´s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. AFP

Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed, put on a dominant display at the US Open, crushing 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Sabalenka, soon to be the world's top-ranked player, asserted her dominance with 17 winners and never allowing Zheng a breakpoint opportunity.

Zheng, who had never reached a major quarter-final before, had a challenging encounter against the Australian Open champion. She struggled to generate power on her serve, committing 23 errors under Sabalenka's relentless pressure.

Sabalenka's path to the semi-finals now awaits the winner of the match between American Madison Keys and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

After her victory, Sabalenka expressed her joy, saying, "I'm super happy with the win against her... super happy with the performance," and she vowed to do everything in her power to reach the tournament's end.

Sabalenka's flawless run at Flushing Meadows continued, as she didn't drop a set this year. In the first set, she won the first five games, losing just one first-serve point, showcasing her dominance.

Zheng showed improvement in the second set, forcing Sabalenka into extended rallies. However, Sabalenka's relentless play paid off as Zheng committed crucial errors, helping Sabalenka secure the break in the seventh game, ultimately sealing her victory with a backhand into the net from Zheng on match point.

Reflecting on the match, Sabalenka commented, "It was a little tricky, and I'm super happy that even though she was serving really well, I was able to break her serve for once, and it was enough for that set."

Zheng, on the other hand, acknowledged the challenges of facing Sabalenka, saying, "Sabalenka, she's a tough opponent to beat, and the loss today made me think a lot."

Sabalenka's quest for a second Grand Slam title of the season continues, as she aims to conquer the US Open after two previous semi-final exits at the tournament.