 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, September 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

G20 summit: After monkeys, slums, India goes after New Delhi's 60,000 stray dogs

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 07, 2023

A man helps put a stray dog captured by a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official inside the back of an animal ambulance near Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2023.—Reuters
A man helps put a stray dog captured by a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official inside the back of an animal ambulance near Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 5, 2023.—Reuters 

Authorities in Delhi are rounding up stray dogs and moving them to shelters ahead of the G20 summit this weekend.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not directly linked the removal of stray dogs to the summit, stating that the canines are being picked up "only on an urgent need basis". However, ambulances being used for the roundup of strays that were seen by Reuters displayed "On Duty G-20" boards.

The national capital territory of Delhi has over 60,000 stray dogs, according to government data. They are often fed and doted upon by many of its 20 million residents, but instances of them attacking people are not uncommon.

Animal activists say the MCD is capturing stray dogs "in an inhumane manner" without using methods like "net catching or hand catching" mandated by guidelines. They have also alleged that the dogs are being taken to overcrowded and unhygienic shelters.

The MCD has denied these allegations, saying the captured dogs are being tracked and will be released back from where they were taken. However, it has not given a timeframe for their release.

The G20 summit will be attended by world leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Japan, and other countries. It is the biggest-ever gathering of world leaders in the Indian capital.

The removal of stray dogs has sparked a debate in India, with some people supporting the move and others criticizing it as cruel and unnecessary.

Those who support the move argue that it is necessary to ensure the safety of delegates attending the summit. They also say that stray dogs can be a nuisance and can spread diseases.

Those who oppose the move argue that it is cruel to round up stray dogs and take them to shelters. They also say that the removal of stray dogs will only displace them and make them more likely to attack people.

The MCD has said that it is working with animal welfare groups to ensure the welfare of the captured dogs. However, it remains to be seen how the dogs will be treated after the G20 summit.

More From World:

Rwandan serial killer booked after many bodies found buried under his kitchen

Rwandan serial killer booked after many bodies found buried under his kitchen
Japanese music mogul Johnny Kitagawa's niece quits over uncle's sexual abuse scandal

Japanese music mogul Johnny Kitagawa's niece quits over uncle's sexual abuse scandal
Yohanes Kidane: Netflix engineer missing since last month found dead near Golden Gate Bridge

Yohanes Kidane: Netflix engineer missing since last month found dead near Golden Gate Bridge
Hunter Biden expected to face indictment on gun charges this month

Hunter Biden expected to face indictment on gun charges this month
Russian airstrike in east Ukraine market kills 17 including one kid

Russian airstrike in east Ukraine market kills 17 including one kid

China bans iPhone for government officials amid US-TikTok row

China bans iPhone for government officials amid US-TikTok row
‘Strangled in sleep’: YouTuber Tiba al-Ali's honour-killing by dad goes almost unpunished

‘Strangled in sleep’: YouTuber Tiba al-Ali's honour-killing by dad goes almost unpunished
WATCH: Proud boys’ Enrique Tarrio jailed for 22 years in Capitol riots case

WATCH: Proud boys’ Enrique Tarrio jailed for 22 years in Capitol riots case
WATCH: Woking murder victim Sara Sharif's parents ready to 'cooperate' with UK police video

WATCH: Woking murder victim Sara Sharif's parents ready to 'cooperate' with UK police
WATCH: Two Birmingham traffic police officers brutally assaulted by public video

WATCH: Two Birmingham traffic police officers brutally assaulted by public
Canada truck attack: Nathaniel Veltman pleads not guilty to mowing down Pakistani family

Canada truck attack: Nathaniel Veltman pleads not guilty to mowing down Pakistani family
Russia's Wagner mercenary group to be proscribed as terrorist organisation

Russia's Wagner mercenary group to be proscribed as terrorist organisation