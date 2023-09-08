 
Friday, September 08, 2023
Megan Markle 'dusting herself off' Kate Middleton friendship

Friday, September 08, 2023

Meghan Markle feels Kate Middleton has wasted a potential for a good friendship with the with her.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married into the royal family in 2018, believes she could get a better welcome from sister-in-law Kate.

A source told Closer: "Meghan was particularly upset over the tension between her and Kate."

"She felt there was so much potential for a great friendship, which is why she holds a lot more disappointment towards everything that happened. She said she's now just going to dust herself off, have closure and move forward, without ever having or expecting a reconciliation," the source said.

They added: "Meghan will not go back to them now to forgive and make peace with Kate, or any of the other royals and, while Harry understands how she feels, it's heartbreaking for him that he has to make these trips alone."

