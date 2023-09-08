Marc Anthony proudly brings his sons to Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' ceremony

Marc Anthony recently graced the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, where he was honoured with the 2,762nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The global music icon brought two special guests with him, as his two sons, Cristian Marcus Muñiz and Ryan Adrian Muñiz, accompanied him to the event.

The trio was snapped sitting behind and placing their hands on the star entitled Marc on the Walk of Fame as they posed for the camera.

The father-son trio made a fashion statement at the event, as the singer wore an elegant gray coat, paired it with black pants, and added to his look by wearing sunglasses.

His son Cristian rocked a vibrant, colorful t-shirt paired with black pants, and he also covered his eyes with sunglasses.

In contrast, his son, Ryan, opted for a classic look, as he wore a buttoned-up white shirt paired with blue jeans and black sneakers. He was also wearing eyeglasses.

Marc Anthony got his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on September 7, 2023, after spending three decades as an influential Latin artist and actor.