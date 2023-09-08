Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's unusual baby name revealed, continuing 'R' naming tradition

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have unveiled the distinctive name of their second son, a month following the singer's delivery.

The 35-year-old Diamonds sensation and her 34-year-old rapper partner have chosen to christen their son as Riot Rose Mayers, as reported by The Blast.

The name Riot might well be a tribute to A$AP's recent musical release 'Riot' from earlier this year, a track that featured Pharrell Williams.

According to the birth certificate disclosed by the publication, Riot entered the world on August 1, 2023, at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, at the early hour of 7:41 a.m.

Remaining loyal to their naming tradition, the couple once again opted for a name commencing with the letter 'R,' following the naming of their firstborn in May 2022, who goes by RZA Athelston Mayers.

The timing of when the couple will decide to share photos of their newborn remains uncertain. Previously, Rihanna shared pictures of RZA seven months following his birth.

It was reported last month that the couple had welcomed their second child. Rihanna made a well-publicized announcement of her second pregnancy when she revealed her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The choice of the name RZA for their first son holds special significance. It pays homage to the acclaimed producer and rapper RZA, aged 54, who leads the Wu-Tang Clan, known by his real name Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. Additionally, it nods to A$AP's own middle name.

According to People magazine, Rihanna now feels her family is 'complete' and there are no apparent plans for additional children. A source shared, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete, something she's always wanted."