David Beckham pours his heart out at Marc Anthony's Walk of Fame star reveal

David Beckham surprised his pal Marc Anthony at Hollywood's Walk of Fame ceremony where he gave a super emotional speech.

The former soccer player didn't show his face until just before the singer's star was revealed on the most famous strip of sidewalk of Los Angeles.

The Latin singer's jaw dropped as he saw his friend walking up to him as he got on the podium. Anthony was also joined by his two sons, Ryan and Christian.

Reminiscing about his prime days, Beckham told everyone how he used to listen to Anthony's songs before any of his Real Madrid matches, and also credited Anthony for teaching him salsa dance.

“Today, Marc, we celebrate you and everything you mean to all of us and to all of your fans around the world,” said Beckham. The 48-year-old had to pause for a while as he told the audience, “I’m getting emotional.”



The duo shared a hug after the speech, and Anthony was honored with his star. The Flor Pálida singer also happens to be the Godfather of Beckham’s son, Cruz.