 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with a heartfelt tribute

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 08, 2023

Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with heartfelt tribute
Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with heartfelt tribute

Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary and remembered her ‘wise words’ the monarch shared with her.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah posted a sweet throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth with a heartfelt tribute.

She said, “You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart. You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation.”

In another post, Sarah says, “I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever.”

Queen Elizabeth’s 'wise words' reads: “Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian to stage medical intervention for ex Kanye West?
Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary video

Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary
Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery

Kourtney Kardashian cryptically rants about needing 'sisterly support' after emergency surgery
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop steamy 'Bongos' music video
Katie Price's daughter Princess photographed with shot glass: 'underage drinking?'

Katie Price's daughter Princess photographed with shot glass: 'underage drinking?'
Nicole Kidman takes brutal dig at ex Tom Cruise: ‘I can wear heels now' video

Nicole Kidman takes brutal dig at ex Tom Cruise: ‘I can wear heels now'
Nicole Kidman unveils unrecognizable look in upcoming series 'Expats': Pic

Nicole Kidman unveils unrecognizable look in upcoming series 'Expats': Pic
Leonardo DiCaprio should leave young girls alone; internet drags Hollywood star

Leonardo DiCaprio should leave young girls alone; internet drags Hollywood star
King Charles dubbed ‘righteous’ for major decision with Prince Harry

King Charles dubbed ‘righteous’ for major decision with Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie breaks silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Eugenie breaks silence to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Kate Middleton, Prince William share joint statement to mark Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share joint statement to mark Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary
Prince William makes first public appearance amid Harry’s UK visit

Prince William makes first public appearance amid Harry’s UK visit