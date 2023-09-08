Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with a heartfelt tribute

Sarah Ferguson shares Queen Elizabeth’s ‘wise words’ with heartfelt tribute

Sarah Ferguson has paid a touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary and remembered her ‘wise words’ the monarch shared with her.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah posted a sweet throwback photo of Queen Elizabeth with a heartfelt tribute.

She said, “You were a wonderful friend, a mentor, a second mother to me and grandmother to my daughters who share so much of your courage and heart. You will always be loved and missed by our family and our nation.”

In another post, Sarah says, “I often remember the wise words Her Late Majesty the Queen shared with me and the wider world. At a time of great troubles in the world one year after her passing, today this quote of hers seems more apt than ever.”



Queen Elizabeth’s 'wise words' reads: “Whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load.”

