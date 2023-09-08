Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary

Meghan Markle stays silent as royal family marks Queen Elizabeth first death anniversary

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle stayed silent and apparently did not share any message for late Queen Elizabeth II on first death anniversary.



Meghan remained in California with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as Harry returned to Britain for WellChild Awards on Thursday.

Prince Harry, King Charles and senior members of the royal family paid heartfelt tributes to late Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Sussex said at a charity event in London, "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away."



"She would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that´s precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we´re together."

Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared a joint statement to mark one-year of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

They said, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

However, Meghan Markle stayed silent and did not share any tribute publicly.

