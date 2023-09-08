Olivia Rodrigo discusses the 'scary' journey of releasing 'Guts' after 'Sour' success

Olivia Rodrigo dealt with 'a lot of pressure' as she wrote her new album 'Guts' after her immensely successful first album

Following the immense success of her debut album, Sour, and especially the hit single Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo has confessed that exposing herself once more to the public is a “scary thing.”

Speaking with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Rodrigo said: "First time around I was just filled with so much adrenaline — I was like, 'OK, wow, this is happening. I've never done this before.' This time it feels a little more real and it's a scary thing to know that people are going to be curious and they'll maybe have a lot of ears on it."

Rodrigo, who has openly shared her feelings of being "ill-equipped" to handle the intense media scrutiny that accompanied the release of Drivers License, further emphasized her vulnerability and apprehension regarding her newfound fame and attention.

"Writing the first album, it just felt so spontaneous. I was 17 years old just pouring my heart out. This time I was in a different place and I was having a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations placed on me. I really had to try to block out the noise and just focus on the craft of songwriting."

The star, who is loved for her touching lyrics, also told audiences that the upcoming album will not let them down in the heartfelt lyric aspect.

"A lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world. Figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff," she said.

"I wasn't going through my first 17-year-old heartbreak and I think that it forced me to be maybe a little bit more creative in the way that I write," she explained.