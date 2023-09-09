Katie Price, Carl Woods lock horns on TikTok live, fans left stunned

Katie Price and her on-off partner Carl Woods were caught on camera as the couple argued in front of fans during a recent TikTok live video of the former glamour model.



During the TikTok live, Katie and her daughter, Princess, whom she shares with Peter Andre, were sharing their nighttime routine with fans, but the livestream quickly devolved into a heated argument when Carl refused to join.

According to the Mirror, One of the fans of the former I Am A Celebrity star commented that they wanted to say Hello to Carl.

Carl can be heard saying Hi from behind the camera, but when Katie asks him to join, he refuses, and Katie replies, "You are so miserable."

He refused to join, saying, "I am busy; I have things to do."

Responding to Katie's question about what he was doing, Carl said, "I'm doing things that you don't do; I'm busy getting your children ready for bed."

Despite multiple requests by Katie, Carl kept refusing to join TikTok live. At one point, he can be heard saying, "Have you noticed it's never Katie's fault? It's always someone else who is at fault."

Katie and Carl reunited in June 2023, despite Katie's mother slamming her partner, saying, "Carl has used Kate as a springboard for his social media feeds."