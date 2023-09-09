 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 09, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William share their latest video

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 09, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William share latest video
Kate Middleton, Prince William share latest video

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their new video after marking the first death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

The royal couple took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and uploaded the latest video and said, “Câr-Y-Môr's role here in St Davids goes far beyond that of a seaweed supplier...

“From job creation to environmental restoration and even offering membership to local people its impact is felt near and far.”

Câr-y-Môr is Wales' first community-owned regenerative ocean farm, producing sustainable welsh seaweed and shellfish in Ramsey Sound.

Earlier, the future king and queen traveled to Wales for a service honoring late Queen Elizabeth II at the ancient St. Davids Cathedral on her first death anniversary.

Later, they shared stunning photo from the service, saying “A moment of reflection at St Davids Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty and all that she did for communities like this around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.”


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle? video

Prince Harry secretly meets some members of royal family at Windsor Castle?
Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose

Miley Cyrus adamant to end dad Billy Ray Cyrus engagement with Firerose
Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’

Piers Morgan shares a ‘sad news’
‘Controlling’ Kanye West ‘isolating’ Bianca Censori from her friends, family?

‘Controlling’ Kanye West ‘isolating’ Bianca Censori from her friends, family?
Prince Harry visits Windsor Castle without Meghan Markle for THIS reason

Prince Harry visits Windsor Castle without Meghan Markle for THIS reason
Julia Fox dodges war with controversial ex Kanye West in new memoir

Julia Fox dodges war with controversial ex Kanye West in new memoir
Sarah Ferguson makes startling revelations about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie video

Sarah Ferguson makes startling revelations about Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Lady Gaga, former flame Michael Polansky spotted together: love rekindling?

Lady Gaga, former flame Michael Polansky spotted together: love rekindling?
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Elvis impersonator doubts singer’s intentions

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce: Elvis impersonator doubts singer’s intentions
Tristan Thompson makes major move after family tragedy

Tristan Thompson makes major move after family tragedy
Jennifer Lopez 'cowgirl couture' steals the spotlight at Ralph Lauren glamorous NYC runway: Pic

Jennifer Lopez 'cowgirl couture' steals the spotlight at Ralph Lauren glamorous NYC runway: Pic
Janet Jackson oozes charm in chic brown leather dress at Christian Siriano NYC show

Janet Jackson oozes charm in chic brown leather dress at Christian Siriano NYC show