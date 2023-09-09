Kate Middleton, Prince William share their latest video

Kate Middleton, Prince William share latest video

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their new video after marking the first death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.



The royal couple took to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously and uploaded the latest video and said, “Câr-Y-Môr's role here in St Davids goes far beyond that of a seaweed supplier...

“From job creation to environmental restoration and even offering membership to local people its impact is felt near and far.”

Câr-y-Môr is Wales' first community-owned regenerative ocean farm, producing sustainable welsh seaweed and shellfish in Ramsey Sound.

Earlier, the future king and queen traveled to Wales for a service honoring late Queen Elizabeth II at the ancient St. Davids Cathedral on her first death anniversary.

Later, they shared stunning photo from the service, saying “A moment of reflection at St Davids Cathedral honouring Her Late Majesty and all that she did for communities like this around the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.”



