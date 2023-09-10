 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash
Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Robert De Niro recently shocked his fans as he appeared to have undergone an iconic weight loss transformation. During a recent sighting, the actor looked trimmed, just weeks after he celebrated his milestone 80th birthday.

The legendary actor was seen being followed by a camera crew; however, it has not been revealed what the star was filming. Robert, who recently became a father for the seventh time, was seen wearing an oversized grey t-shirt, pairing it with black shorts and black trainers, and clutching onto a cap.

The acting icon looked sharp during the sighting, which appeared to be some kind of filming, as the actor completed his look with a grey-framed pair of eyeglasses.

According to the Mirror, Robert recently celebrated his milestone 80th birthday in a star-studded birthday bash event that was attended by acting stalwarts like Leonardo DiCaprio, Christopher Walken, and Sir Paul McCartney.

He was also joined by his girlfriend and mother to his youngest child, Tiffany Chen, whom he reportedly met in 2015 during the filming of The Intern.

His daughter, Drena, whose son died in July 2023, was seen putting on a brave face to attend his father's birthday bash. 

More From Entertainment:

Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes video

Sharon Osbourne reveals desire to move Ozzy back to London amid health woes
Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner latest less-steamy appearance gets online

Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner latest less-steamy appearance gets online
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis on Danny Masterson letter: 'It was for the judge only'
Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Katie Price dissolves lip fillers in painful procedure before 'starting fresh'

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Rodrigo, speculate 'The Grudge' targets Swift video

Taylor Swift fans slam Olivia Rodrigo, speculate 'The Grudge' targets Swift
Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

Jimmy Fallon gets trolled in resurfaced clip amid 'toxic' claims

'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness

'Guns N' Roses' postpones concert on 'World Tour' due to illness
Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare

Jamie Foxx was ‘hilarious’ and ‘ball of energy’ in first acting project after health scare
German, UK governments stand behind Prince Harry video

German, UK governments stand behind Prince Harry
Jessica Chastain leaves Venice Film Festival in chic denim jumpsuit

Jessica Chastain leaves Venice Film Festival in chic denim jumpsuit

Cardi B says she ‘never would've thought’ she’d marry Offset

Cardi B says she ‘never would've thought’ she’d marry Offset

SZA sends fans into frenzy with surprise appearance from Ice Spice during NYC concert

SZA sends fans into frenzy with surprise appearance from Ice Spice during NYC concert