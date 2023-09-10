Robert De Niro appears trimmed and fit, following 80th birthday bash

Robert De Niro recently shocked his fans as he appeared to have undergone an iconic weight loss transformation. During a recent sighting, the actor looked trimmed, just weeks after he celebrated his milestone 80th birthday.

The legendary actor was seen being followed by a camera crew; however, it has not been revealed what the star was filming. Robert, who recently became a father for the seventh time, was seen wearing an oversized grey t-shirt, pairing it with black shorts and black trainers, and clutching onto a cap.

The acting icon looked sharp during the sighting, which appeared to be some kind of filming, as the actor completed his look with a grey-framed pair of eyeglasses.

According to the Mirror, Robert recently celebrated his milestone 80th birthday in a star-studded birthday bash event that was attended by acting stalwarts like Leonardo DiCaprio, Christopher Walken, and Sir Paul McCartney.

He was also joined by his girlfriend and mother to his youngest child, Tiffany Chen, whom he reportedly met in 2015 during the filming of The Intern.

His daughter, Drena, whose son died in July 2023, was seen putting on a brave face to attend his father's birthday bash.