Aftershocks likely as Morocco earthquake deaths cross 2,000

Residents evacuate through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city of Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. — AFP

The earthquake struck the southwest of Marrakech city Friday.

2,059 people were injured of whom over 1,000 were critical.

Epicentre of earthquake isn't in active area of Morocco: Expert.

French expert has warned aftershocks in Morocco as the country witnessed a catastrophic earthquake of 6.8 magnitude Friday so far killing at least 2,012 people and injuring 2,059 of whom over 1,000 were critical.

The earthquake struck the southwest of Marrakech city in the High Atlas mountains, damaging historic buildings in the nearest city to the epicentre, while the most badly affected areas were in the mountains nearby.

A specialist in active tectonics at the University of Montpellier Philippe Vernant while talking to AFP said that Morocco is one of those countries where the question is not whether there will be earthquakes.

The Agadir earthquake (magnitude 5.7 in 1960) destroyed the entire city and killed almost 15,000 people, and more recently there was the Al Hoecima earthquake (magnitude 6.4 in 2004), further out on the Mediterranean.

A woman walks with her belongings through the rubble in the earthquake-damaged old city in Marrakesh on September 9, 2023. — AFP

Looking further back in history, there were earthquakes in the 18th century, probably around magnitude 7 in the Fez region.

The epicentre of the recent quake is not in the most active area of Morocco. But there are the High Atlas mountains... This type of earthquake is what led to the rise of the High Atlas range.

Morocco earthquake similar to Turkey?

In Turkey, we had horizontal movement, because Turkey is shifting to the West, moving towards Greece. There was a horizontal sliding of the (tectonic) plates.

Here, we're seeing more of a convergence between Africa and Eurasia or Iberia, the Spanish part, and overlapping faults... But we are still dealing with plate boundaries.

Why Morocco earthquake was violent?

We need to see what magnitude the earthquake will be. We're talking about 6.8 or 6.9, which is quite strong.

This corresponds roughly to an average displacement on the fault line of around one metre in a few seconds, over several kilometres.

Obviously, this shakes the region enormously.

Then there's the depth: at first, it was estimated to be at around 25-30 kilometres, but it seems to be going back up, closer to 10 kilometres.

The closer you get to the surface, the greater the effect of the rupture.

This is what happened in France in 2019 in the Teil region in the (southern) Ardeche region. It was a "small" earthquake, but as it occurred at a depth of just one kilometre, it shook things up a lot.

What about aftershocks in Morocco?

Aftershocks are bound to occur.

Even if they are less strong, they can lead to the collapse of buildings already weakened by the earthquake.

Traditionally, we tend to say that aftershocks diminish in intensity...

But in Turkey, one earthquake triggered another. The first tear can lead to the rupture of another fault through a cascade effect, which is why there is sometimes a risk of a stronger earthquake after the first one.

How to predict earthquakes?

Unfortunately, we can't predict anything.

We try to estimate recurrence periods according to the different magnitudes of the earthquakes, but then the behaviour can be chaotic, with two strong earthquakes over a short period and then nothing for a very long time.