Sunday, September 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tim Burton isn't amused with AI: "It's soul-sucking!"

Tim Burton recently shared his views on the possibility of Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking over animation, and he is not amused.

The Independent recently interviewed the filmmaker and asked him about his views on a story by Buzzfeed, published in July, which used AI to show how Disney movies would look if they were directed by Tim Burton.

In response, Tim said he cannot describe how it made him feel. “They had AI do my versions of Disney characters! It reminded me of when other cultures say, ‘Don’t take my picture because it is taking away your soul,’” he exclaimed.

The AI-generated characters included Elsa from Frozen as well as Aurora from Sleeping Beauty

Burton accepted that the characters looked pretty good but seeing his creativity imitated like that wasn’t enjoyable. “What it does is it sucks something from you,” said Tim.

The use of AI in Hollywood is one of the reasons why writers and actors have been on a strike since a while now. It is concerning for the industry as they fear it doesn’t ensure any job security anymore. 

