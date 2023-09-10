Reese Witherspoon reacts to being part of billionaire club: 'So Lucky'

Reese Witherspoon has clarified her financial situation amidst recent developments.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Consortium Brand Partners had acquired a significant 70% ownership stake in Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand owned by Witherspoon, as reported by Forbes. Forbes also recognized her as "the wealthiest self-made female actor globally."

Following this acquisition, there was speculation that the 47-year-old actress might be on the verge of joining the billionaire ranks, especially considering the $900 million sale of her production company, Hello Sunshine, in 2021. However, Witherspoon addressed these rumors during a conversation with NBC News Daily anchor Zinhle Essamuah in Boston on Friday.

She refuted the claims, stating, "I didn't", referring to becoming a billionaire as some have suggested. "They're wrong." She humbly expressed, “That’s enormously flattering and if I ever touched the bottom of whatever Oprah’s magic golden boots do, I would be so lucky.”

During this discussion, held at HubSpot's annual INBOUND gathering, where the actress shared insights and experiences, Witherspoon also shared her perspective on dealing with rejection, a challenge she has encountered frequently in Hollywood.

Additionally, she disclosed the key to building a strong inner circle, advising, “Everybody out there over 40 knows. If you aren’t adding to my life, get the heck outta my life.”

Witherspoon offered further wisdom by saying, "Edit your friendships," and stressed the importance of surrounding oneself with "radiators" rather than "drains," a piece of advice she inherited from her grandmother.

The INBOUND conference held on Friday aimed to promote human connection as a catalyst for transformative growth, meaningful dialogues, and actionable insights.

The event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, marketing and sales experts, wellness professionals, and renowned authors in Boston.