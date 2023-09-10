 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Amara Diouf makes history as youngest soccer player to represent Senegal

Sunday, September 10, 2023

The captain of Senegal's Under-17 team, Amara Diouf, 15, celebrates after scoring a goal during a match. — X/@ActuL1_

Amara Diouf, a 15-year-old striker, made history by becoming the youngest player to play for Senegal when his team faced Rwanda on Saturday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Prior to being chosen by manager Aliou Cisse for the national squad, Diouf was the top goal scorer at the 2023 Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring five goals and aiding Senegal in winning the championship.

Diouf, the captain of Senegal's Under-17 team, was brought in the 70th minute and was close to scoring in the 81st minute but was blocked by Rwanda's goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, Reuters reported.

However, Senegal settled for a 1-1 draw against Rwanda.

"A first of many caps for the youngster, who has certainly impressed in a star-studded Senegal side that heads to Cote d'Ivoire as defending champions of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations," CAF said in a statement.

Senegal leads Group L in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 14 points in six matches.

Diouf plays his club football for the famous Generation Foot academy which has produced the likes of Sadio Mane of Al-Nassr, Olympique Marseille's Ismaila Sarr and Tottenham Hotspur's breakout star Pape Matar Sarr, SNL24 reported.

He also impressed at the U17 AFCON earlier this year and was named in the tournament's Best XI after winning the Golden Boot with five goals in six games helping the young Lions lift the trophy.

