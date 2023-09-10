Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have become ‘streaming spares’: Fate’s a cruel mistress’

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to realize how ‘cruel’ fate can be

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly on their way to learning the truth about Hollywood, experts believe.

These claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She started everything off by saying, “Here comes a second new blow to boot, because it turns out that, in a cruel irony, the Sussexes’ nearly six hour long series is reportedly not the most-watched doco on the platform – it’s the second.”

“They are streaming spares. Oh fate, you can be a cruel mistress,” Ms Elser later added in the middle of her piece.

But “It’s here I would suggest you pack a lunch, grab a drink bottle and wear comfortable shoes, because recapping even just the last two months of Sussex-related hits is an endurance sport,” she added before signing off.

For those unversed, these statements have been made in response to the ‘near catastrophic car chase’ that happened back in May of 2023 and had the couple citing ‘danger’ via sources and intermediaries.