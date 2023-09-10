In a first, Germany beat Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup

Germany's Dennis Schroder lifts the trophy with teammates after winning the FIBA World Cup 2023 Final, September 10, 2023. — Reuters

Germany clinched their maiden FIBA Basketball World Cup title with an 83-77 victory over an undermanned Serbia in a hard-fought clash between two European basketball powerhouses in Manila.

The pivotal moment came in the third quarter when Germany orchestrated a 22-10 surge, masterminded by the Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz.

Dennis Schroder named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, was instrumental for Germany, contributing a game-high 28 points, well beyond his average of 17.9 points per game.

Reflecting on their victory, Schroder lauded the team's unity and strong defensive play, describing their collective effort as something truly special.

Germany's remarkable triumph saw them win all eight of their tournament games, making them the first team since 2006 to claim a FIBA World Cup title in their debut appearance in the final.

For Serbia, it was another heartbreak following their loss to the United States in the 2014 final, but they fared better than their quarter-final exit in 2019. The halftime score was tied at 47, but Germany surged ahead in the third quarter, establishing a 12-point lead that they maintained until the end.

Although Serbia made a late push, cutting the deficit to two points, costly turnovers and missed three-pointers thwarted their comeback attempt.

Serbia faced additional challenges, with Ognjen Dobric sustaining an ankle injury in the first quarter, and Borisa Simanic undergoing kidney surgery after an injury during a preliminary match against South Sudan.

In the bronze-medal game, Canada secured their first World Cup podium finish by defeating the short-handed United States 127-118 in overtime.

Dillon Brooks, who is set to join the Houston Rockets next season, led Canada with a tournament-high 39 points, earning MVP chants from the crowd.

Despite missing several key NBA players due to illness, including Paolo Banchero, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Ingram, the United States was led by Anthony Edwards, who contributed 24 points.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup's 19th edition, co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan, concluded with two thrilling matches, setting a new attendance record with 38,115 spectators at the opening game.

The next World Cup will be hosted by Qatar in 2027, capping off a successful tournament that celebrates the global passion for basketball.