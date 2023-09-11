Meta developing new AI model akin to OpenAI's most advanced GPT-4 chatbot

Visitors stand in front of a Meta logo during a launch event at the corporate offices of Meta in Berlin on June 6, 2023. — AFP/File

Meta is acquiring AI training chips and expanding its data centres to develop an advanced chatbot comparable to OpenAI's GPT-4, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The tech giant aims to start training the new language model in early 2024 with CEO Mark Zuckerberg advocating for free access to AI tools for businesses.

According to the report, Meta has been busy expanding its infrastructure and purchasing additional Nvidia H100 AI-training processors so that the new chatbot will not need to be trained on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform this time.

The corporation put together a team to create the model earlier this year in an effort to hasten the development of AI capabilities that can mimic facial expressions.

That objective seems to be a logical expansion of the generative AI characteristics that Meta has allegedly already been developing, according to The Verge.

Although it is not sure what Meta will be bringing to the table as their new AI bot, an Instagram chatbot with 30 personalities was allegedly under testing, according to a leak from June.

This sounds a lot like the undisclosed AI "personas" the business is reportedly deploying this month.

According to reports, Meta has had to cope with a lot of AI researcher turnover because of computational resources being divided among several LLM projects this year.

Additionally, there is fierce competition in the field of generative AI.

While OpenAI stated in April that it had no plans to train a GPT-5 anytime soon, it has been reported that Apple has been investing millions daily into its own AI model, called "Ajax," which the company believes is more powerful than even GPT-4.

Meanwhile, both Google and Microsoft have been incorporating AI into their productivity tools, with Google aiming to use generative AI in their Google Assistant.

Amazon is also working on generative AI initiatives, which may result in an Alexa-powered chatbot.