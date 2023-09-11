 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Ed Sheeran serenades couple with new song after crashing their wedding

Monday, September 11, 2023

Ed Sheeran crashed a wedding at the iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas

Ed Sheeran fulfilled the ultimate dream of a newlywed couple by unexpectedly crashing their wedding ceremony and serenading them with a song from his upcoming album.

Armed with his acoustic guitar, the singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, where a young couple was in the midst of exchanging their vows.

Sheeran, 32, had some free time after canceling his performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas due to safety concerns. Accompanied by four backup vocalists, they entered the quaint chapel, renowned for its Elvis Presley-themed weddings and drive-thru tunnel of love.

In front of the visibly surprised bride and groom, Sheeran and his accompanying singers performed an acoustic rendition of his new song Magical, which serves as the opening track on his highly anticipated seventh album, Autumn Variations.

Sheeran had been scheduled to perform at Allegiant Stadium, located just below the Vegas Strip, as part of his North American tour. However, the Grammy-winning artist announced the cancellation in a statement shared with his Instagram followers.

In his message, he expressed disbelief, saying, "I can't believe I'm typing this, but there have been some challenges encountered during the load-in of our Vegas show." He continued, "It's impossible to go forward with the show. I'm so sorry. I know everyone has traveled in for this, and I wish I could change it."

The cancellation was reportedly due to safety concerns arising from a flooring issue that was discovered when Sheeran's team was setting up for the soundcheck. According to The Sun, rubber tiling had come unstuck, causing two tall towers to shift overnight, each by about a foot.

Despite the efforts of engineers to reinforce the towers, they continued to shift, ultimately necessitating the cancellation of the concert.

