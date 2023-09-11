 
menu menu menu
world
Monday, September 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

G20: New Delhi says train from UAE to India via Saudi on track as ME corridor agreed

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 11, 2023

Indian President Droupadi Murmu (3R) looks on as India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3L) and his Saudi Arabian counterpart and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (2R) shake hands during a ceremonial reception at the President House a day after the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 11, 2023.—AFP
Indian President Droupadi Murmu (3R) looks on as India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3L) and his Saudi Arabian counterpart and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (2R) shake hands during a ceremonial reception at the President House a day after the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 11, 2023.—AFP 
  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited India on Monday.
  • Project seen as a rival to China's massive Belt and Road Initiative.
  • Port agreement would connect Middle East to South Asia.

The new ports and railway corridor for the Middle East and South Asia — announced on the sidelines of the G20 meetup in Delhi — will include train links to India, an Indian foreign ministry official said on Monday. 

The international rail and port agreement would connect the Middle East to South Asia with the United States, Saudi Arabia, India, the European Union, and the United Arab Emirates as partners.

The project is seen as a rival to China's massive Belt and Road Initiative.

During Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's state visit to New Delhi on Monday, the two nations also discussed the potential for trading in local currencies and accelerating the negotiations for a free trade agreement between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Saudi Arabia is a member.

According to Ausaf Sayeed, a secretary in the foreign ministry, the two nations signed eight agreements on Monday, including a deal to transform their hydrocarbon energy collaboration into a comprehensive energy partnership for renewable, petroleum, and other sources of energy.

India receives a significant amount of petroleum exports from Saudi Arabia.

India and KSA also decided to establish a combined task force for a $100 billion Saudi investment, of which half is designated for a postponed refinery project along India's western coast, Ausaaf added.

Sayeed stated that improved roads, ports, railroads, power, gas, and optical fibre networks will all be a part of the connection between India and the Gulf nations.

The Indian president and the Saudi crown prince discussed cooperation in space, semiconductors, and joint production of weapons during their earlier-in-the-day meetings.

More From World:

Making a fool of Russian forces, Ukraine's decoy weapons costing Kremlin dearly

Making a fool of Russian forces, Ukraine's decoy weapons costing Kremlin dearly
Biden shakes hands with Stalin at G20 summit in 'historic' encounter

Biden shakes hands with Stalin at G20 summit in 'historic' encounter
How September 11 terrorist attack on World Trade Center affected literature, arts, culture

How September 11 terrorist attack on World Trade Center affected literature, arts, culture
G20: Modi 'attacks' Justin Trudeau over pro-Khalistan protests in Canada

G20: Modi 'attacks' Justin Trudeau over pro-Khalistan protests in Canada

Morocco earthquake survivors seek aid as death toll surges past 2,400

Morocco earthquake survivors seek aid as death toll surges past 2,400
September 11 attacks: Americans hold heartfelt memorials for victims on 22nd anniversary

September 11 attacks: Americans hold heartfelt memorials for victims on 22nd anniversary
WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts after nearly two-months' hiatus video

WATCH: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts after nearly two-months' hiatus
Over 135,000 Sikhs take part in Khalistan Referendum in Canada’s Vancouver

Over 135,000 Sikhs take part in Khalistan Referendum in Canada’s Vancouver
Polls reveal Australia Indigenous referendum likely to fail as support dips

Polls reveal Australia Indigenous referendum likely to fail as support dips
Seven people hit by train in Catalonia, Spain killing four

Seven people hit by train in Catalonia, Spain killing four
Lula invites Putin to attend 2024 G20 in Brazil without arrest concerns

Lula invites Putin to attend 2024 G20 in Brazil without arrest concerns

Deadly attack strikes Khartoum market, leaving dozens dead

Deadly attack strikes Khartoum market, leaving dozens dead