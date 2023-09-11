Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

Shania Twain is releasing her Come On Over Tour documentary for fans on Youtube

Canadian popstar Shania Twain has made a delightful announcement. The icon is about to release her 1998 Come On Over Tour show, which was part of her first ever tour, on YouTube.

Taking to Instagram, the Man! I Feel Like a Woman hitmaker made the announcement about the documentary that first aired on BBC in August, with a long caption: “25 years ago there was a big party... that I happened to be hosting - The Come On Over Tour! It was my FIRST EVER tour and it was going to be HUGE (laugh emoji) I set an ambitious goal for myself as an artist and ruffled a lot of feathers by waiting to tour but boy was it worth it (star eyes emoji)”

The beloved singer shared a video from the show as she gushed over the experience of performing her songs for huge crowds of fans, “Getting to play my own hits, showcase my songwriting and putting on a kick-ass live show felt real good.”

She also shared with excitement that she will be performing in Dallas, Texas in October, where the show was shot, commemorating a full-circle moment.

“To celebrate the fact I’m still here, performing my own songs to the greatest fans ever (and maybe even still ruffling some feathers) I’m premiering the full Come On Over show on @youtube for the first time ever! Tune in from 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST tomorrow - we recorded it back in 1998 in Dallas Texas and I’ll be back in Texas in October! Full circle moment”