Zach Bryan's quick apology to police impresses law enforcement

Zach Bryan, the country music star, who recently made headlines after getting arrested and then apologizing for his behaviour to the cops, has now earned praise from the police.

According to the National Police Association, officers everywhere were impressed by the music star's apology, as it seemed like a heartfelt one.

According to Fox News, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, a spokesperson for the National Police Association, said, "When Zach was arrested and the video came out, he said some harsh things, and as law enforcement, we are used to hearing that kind of language."

She added, "The way Zach came out with a sincere apology after admitting his mistake, I can't, off the top of my head, come up with another celebrity who has apologized to law enforcement this quickly after passing harsh remarks."

Smith said that she talked with many officers after the incident, and they all praised Bryan for complying with the orders of the officer even after getting angry and saying inappropriate things.

Zach got arrested after getting pulled off with his security guard's vehicle. Waiting for the issue to be resolved, the singer came out of his car and took issue with the officer telling him to get back in his car.

The dashcam video of Zach's arrest showed him visibly angry and yelling, "Fu**ing cops are out of hand, truly."

He later realized his mistake and issued apology statements on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

Zach said, "I do respect police officers, and I made a massive mistake. I am embarrassed for myself, my family, and the people I love, but all I can do now is sincerely apologize."