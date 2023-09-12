 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zach Bryan's quick apology to police impresses law enforcement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Zach Bryans quick apology to police impresses law enforcement
Zach Bryan's quick apology to police impresses law enforcement

Zach Bryan, the country music star, who recently made headlines after getting arrested and then apologizing for his behaviour to the cops, has now earned praise from the police.

According to the National Police Association, officers everywhere were impressed by the music star's apology, as it seemed like a heartfelt one.

According to Fox News, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith, a spokesperson for the National Police Association, said, "When Zach was arrested and the video came out, he said some harsh things, and as law enforcement, we are used to hearing that kind of language."

She added, "The way Zach came out with a sincere apology after admitting his mistake, I can't, off the top of my head, come up with another celebrity who has apologized to law enforcement this quickly after passing harsh remarks."

Smith said that she talked with many officers after the incident, and they all praised Bryan for complying with the orders of the officer even after getting angry and saying inappropriate things.

Zach got arrested after getting pulled off with his security guard's vehicle. Waiting for the issue to be resolved, the singer came out of his car and took issue with the officer telling him to get back in his car.

The dashcam video of Zach's arrest showed him visibly angry and yelling, "Fu**ing cops are out of hand, truly."

He later realized his mistake and issued apology statements on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram.

Zach said, "I do respect police officers, and I made a massive mistake. I am embarrassed for myself, my family, and the people I love, but all I can do now is sincerely apologize."

More From Entertainment:

Amy Schumer irks netizens with Nicole Kidman's dig

Amy Schumer irks netizens with Nicole Kidman's dig

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

Shania Twain makes HUGE announcement to celebrates 1997 hit album ‘Come On Over’

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

David Beckham calls Princess Eugenie's picture with Queen Elizabeth perfect

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have a ‘Grand Canyon-sized chasm’ between them
Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Millie Bobby Brown rocks long brunette hair extensions for ‘Nineteen Steps’ promotions

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Sophie Turner fans boo Joe Jonas as he addresses dirvorce

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Newlyweds Joey King and Steven Piet enjoy honeymoon in picturesque Italy

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West

Kanye West attacked for being an ‘unfit father’ to North West
Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry dragged into new controversy amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt video

Prince Harry loses penalty shootout after he promised to wear Germany shirt
Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Calvin Harris, Vick Hope face backlash for ‘war zone’ like wedding fireworks

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘bafflingly given away’ the ‘biggest asset’