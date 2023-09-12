 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Rachel McAdams enters Broadway, to make theatre debut in 2024

Rachel McAdams is all set to make her Broadway debut in Mary Jane, a new play written by Amy Herzog.

The play will be directed by Anne Kaufman, and the production team will begin previews on April 2, 2024, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. 

According to a report by Variety an opening date and rest of the casting will be announced later. 

Mary Jane will be telling a story of a single mother who is dealing with a difficult family situation with her optimism and humor. 

Lynne Meadow, the artistic director of Manhattan Theatre Club who is producing the show, said "she's thrilled and very proud" to be bringing this "moving and heroic story of human experience."

"The story is by one of our great American playwrights of the Broadway stage following its acclaimed run off-Broadway in 2017, which was also directed by the brilliant Anne Kauffman," she continued.

Lynne also said how "honored she is to give Rachel McAdams her Broadway debut" as the audience adores her work.

The 44-year-old actress was an Oscar nominee in 2015 for her performance in Spotlight. She recently starred in film-adaptation of Judy Blume's best-selling novel Are You There God? It's Me Margaret.

Rachel's other famous film credits include Doctor Strange, Mean Girls, The Notebook, and The Vow.

