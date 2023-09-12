 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity
Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity 

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited The Forward Trust,  a British charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence, in her first royal engagement since she and Prince William returned from France.

The caption accompanying the video of her trip on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales read, "A fascinating visit to HMP High Down to meet with prisoners and their loved ones and hear about the remarkable work The Forward Trust does to support them."

It added, "Thank you to those who shared their stories, and to Mike Trace from The Forward Trust, for speaking about the organisation's unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and for giving hope to those who need it."

Prince William did not join his wife during the trip to the charity which empowers people to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives.


 

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on in ‘The Kardashians’ season 4

Kourtney Kardashian calls Kim ‘witch’ as feud broils on in ‘The Kardashians’ season 4
Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’

Kanye West ‘hates’ women and Bianca is the ‘disturbing proof’: ‘Renders her unable to see’
Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman

Amy Schumer lands in MORE trouble as she drags Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis in apology to Nicole Kidman
Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK

Prince Harry will face ‘flashpoint’ of estrangement in the UK
Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’

Ethan Hawke praises daughter Maya’s ‘blistering intelligence’ in new movie ‘Wildcat’
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?

Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?
Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration

Lily Collins closes out summer with husband Charlie McDowell's 40th birthday celebration
Drake gives release date for new single

Drake gives release date for new single

Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Prince Harry’s making Archie, Lilibet ‘bitterly estranged’ from grandpa King Charles

Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’

Nelly CONFIRMS rekindled romance with Ashanti: ‘It surprised both of us’
Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle arrives in Germany to join Prince Harry

Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'

Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks silence on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'Nothing to say'