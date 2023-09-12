Kate Middleton meets prisoners in visit to UK charity

Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited The Forward Trust, a British charity that helps people with drug and alcohol dependence, in her first royal engagement since she and Prince William returned from France.

The caption accompanying the video of her trip on the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales read, "A fascinating visit to HMP High Down to meet with prisoners and their loved ones and hear about the remarkable work The Forward Trust does to support them."

It added, "Thank you to those who shared their stories, and to Mike Trace from The Forward Trust, for speaking about the organisation's unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and for giving hope to those who need it."

Prince William did not join his wife during the trip to the charity which empowers people to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives.



