Asia Cup 2023: Can Pakistan qualify for final?

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (2L) waits near a room as rain delays the Asia Cup 2023 super four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 11, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: With the Asia Cup's Super Four stage entering its final leg all teams have played two games with India the only one confirming their place in the final while Pakistan and Sri Lanka are still in the race.

India have defeated Pakistan and Sri Lanka and is the only team to have won both of their Super Four games. With two out of two victories, the Blues have qualified for the event's final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka — along with Pakistan — have won one match and lost the other in the Super Four stage. Sri Lanka and Pakistan recorded their wins against Bangladesh but the former have a slightly better net run rate (NRR) than the latter.

After Pakistan's 228-run defeat against India, their NRR fell to -1.892.

Bangladesh is officially out of the race for the final with two defeats in the two games.

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied No result Points Net run rate

India 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.69 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.2 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 2 -1.892 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.749

Qualification scenario

With four points in the Super Four stage, India have confirmed their place in the final while Sri Lanka and Pakistan both have two points each.

The Green Shirts and the Lankan Tigers will take on each other in a must-win match on September 14 as whoever wins, will qualify for the final.

What happens if rain washes out remaining matches?

India have already qualified for the final so rain will have no effect on their position. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are already out of the race for the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan will both get one point but the Lankan Tigers will book their ticket to the final due to their better NRR.

Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches

Sept 14 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 - Bangladesh vs India Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 - Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)