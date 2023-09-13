Ariana Grande shares unfiltered views on beauty treatments

Ariana Grande's views on beauty treatments have gone through several transformative phases. Now, she explains the impact of them on her.

Making a makeup tutorial for Vogue, the Thank You, Next opened up about her insecurities and how makeup was involved.

"Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not," the singer shared. "[I] used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind… and that can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it."

Explaining her shifting views on beauty treatments, Ariana said, "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."

Adding, "Since I stopped getting fillers and botox — and maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support — but I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.'"

"I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging… can be such a beautiful thing."