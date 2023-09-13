 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Ariana Grande shares unfiltered views on beauty treatments

Ariana Grande's views on beauty treatments have gone through several transformative phases. Now, she explains the impact of them on her.

Making a makeup tutorial for Vogue, the Thank You, Next opened up about her insecurities and how makeup was involved.

"Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have, like, things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it's like really hard to know what's worth hearing and not," the singer shared. "[I] used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind… and that can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it."

Explaining her shifting views on beauty treatments, Ariana said, "For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it's not."

Adding, "Since I stopped getting fillers and botox — and maybe I'll start again one day, I don't know, to each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support — but I know for me, I was just like, 'Oh, I wanna see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.'"

"I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. And I just think aging… can be such a beautiful thing."

